Dialogue is best way to resolve Kashmir dispute: Mukhtar Waza

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, has said that dialogue among all stakeholders is the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking in a public meeting in South Kashmir, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza reiterated his stand for talks to settle the lingering dispute.

The JKPL Chairman said, “We have always been in favour of talks as the means of resolution of the dispute. We have not said anything new.”

He added that the Kashmiris being the most affected party for the past over 73 years naturally want resolution of the dispute in accordance with their aspirations.

