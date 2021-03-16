Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits hold demo against blasphemer in Jammu

Jammu, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) in collaboration with the Sikh Intellectual Circle Jammu and Kashmir and some Dalit organizations organized a protest demonstration in Jammu, today, against the blasphemous remarks of Indian citizen, Waseem Rizvi.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, while leading the protest said Waseem Rizvi is a puppet of the RSS and is enjoying complete patronage of the BJP govt. He said with every passing day, India is becoming a fascist state where rights of the minorities are snatched and they are forced to live in an atmosphere of perpetual fear and terror.

He said RSS-backed BJP government in New Delhi is using boot lickers like Waseem to demonize the Muslims and make them symbols of hate just to incite the majority community to pounce on them.

Sikh Intellectual Circle Chairman, Narender Singh Khalsa, said Islam carries the message of peace for the whole humanity and puppets like Waseem Rizvi are playing in the hands of RSS. He demanded a strict action against Rizvi and said he must be hanged to death.

RK Kalsotra said RSS regime is hell bent to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra by trampling the rights of the minorities. He called upon Dalits, Muslims and other minorities in India to unite against fascist regime occupying the corridors of power in Delhi.

Qari Tariq called upon Muslims to read and understand the Holy Quran for the benefit of whole mankind.

Like this: Like Loading...