Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits hold demo against blasphemer in Jammu

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits hold demo against blasphemer in Jammu

Jammu, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) in collaboration with the Sikh Intellectual Circle Jammu and Kashmir and some Dalit organizations organized a protest demonstration in Jammu, today, against the blasphemous remarks of Indian citizen, Waseem Rizvi.

The JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, while leading the protest said Waseem Rizvi is a puppet of the RSS and is enjoying complete patronage of the BJP govt. He said with every passing day, India is becoming a fascist state where rights of the minorities are snatched and they are forced to live in an atmosphere of perpetual fear and terror.

He said RSS-backed BJP government in New Delhi is using boot lickers like Waseem to demonize the Muslims and make them symbols of hate just to incite the majority community to pounce on them.

Sikh Intellectual Circle Chairman, Narender Singh Khalsa, said Islam carries the message of peace for the whole humanity and puppets like Waseem Rizvi are playing in the hands of RSS. He demanded a strict action against Rizvi and said he must be hanged to death.

RK Kalsotra said RSS regime is hell bent to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra by trampling the rights of the minorities. He called upon Dalits, Muslims and other minorities in India to unite against fascist regime occupying the corridors of power in Delhi.

Qari Tariq called upon Muslims to read and understand the Holy Quran for the benefit of whole mankind.


