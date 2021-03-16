Indian army’s Lt Gen D P Pandey to take over as GOC 15 corps

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army’s Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey will take over as 50th General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps on Thursday.

Present General Officer Commanding Lt Gen B S Raju has been posted as Director General of Military Operations and will be raking over in coming days. “Lt Gen D P Pandey will be taking over as Corps Commander on Thursday, 18 March,” a senior army officer said.

Prior to his appointment as the Chinar Corps Commander, the General served as the First Director General of the Territorial Army. Lt Gen Pandey has served in Kashmir in various capacities that included General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kilo Force. He has also served as Commander of Charkote Kupwara based 8 Sector.

