Indian troops conduct CASOs in Srinagar, Sopore, Budgam

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops conducted violent cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and other parts of the valley.

The troops launched massive operations in Mujgund outskirts of Srinagar, Brath in Sopore and Chadoora in Budgam areas. They also conducted house-to-house searches in Brath and bus stand areas in Sopore and subjected inmates to severe mental torture.

Earlier, the troops planted grenade-like objects in Kunzer area of Baramulla district and Dilbagh, Lolab area of Kupwara district to find an excuse to conduct the operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Investigation Agency accompanied by Indian paramilitary forces conducted a raid in a residential house of one Showkat Ahmad Parrey in Wangipora, Bandipora district. The inmates were harassed during the raid. House owner, Showket Ahmad is already in NIA detention.

