Indian troops conduct CASOs in Srinagar, Sopore, Budgam

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian troops conduct CASOs in Srinagar, Sopore, Budgam

Operations Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops conducted violent cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and other parts of the valley.

The troops launched massive operations in Mujgund outskirts of Srinagar, Brath in Sopore and Chadoora in Budgam areas. They also conducted house-to-house searches in Brath and bus stand areas in Sopore and subjected inmates to severe mental torture.

Earlier, the troops planted grenade-like objects in Kunzer area of Baramulla district and Dilbagh, Lolab area of Kupwara district to find an excuse to conduct the operations.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Investigation Agency accompanied by Indian paramilitary forces conducted a raid in a residential house of one Showkat Ahmad Parrey in Wangipora, Bandipora district. The inmates were harassed during the raid. House owner, Showket Ahmad is already in NIA detention.


