MMU condemns Waseem Rizvi’s sacrilegious act

Demands immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muttahidda Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, at an emergency meeting in Badgam, today, discussed the situation caused by the recent sacrilegious act of a RSS pawn, Waseem Rizvi.

The meeting held at the head office of Anjuman Sharie Shian at Sharait Abad in Badgam in connection with the blasphemous act of Waseem Rizvi who has filed a mischievous petition in the Indian Supreme Court seeking omission of some verses of the Holy Quran.

As the MMU Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, could not participate due to his continued house detention, the meeting was chaired by senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and participated by the heads and representatives of various religious organisations among whom included Grand Mufti of IIOJK Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Agha Syed Muhammad Hadi, Mufti Muhammad Is’haq Nazki, Molvi Muhammad Ashraf Inayati, Maulana Khursheed Ahmed Qanungo, Maulana Lateef Ahmed Bukhari, Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Maulana Fareed-ur-Rehman Bukhari, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Noori, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Butt, Molvi Mudasir Ahmed, Molvi Ghulam Hussain Mattoo, MMU Secretary Maulana M S Rehman Shams and dozens of other ulema and mashaaikh.

The meeting maintained that the sacrilegious act of Waseem Rizvi, which deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims across the world, was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at stoking sectarian tension among the Muslims.

On the occasion, an emergency press conference was also held during which a unanimous resolution was passed that strongly condemned the blasphemous act by Waseem Rizvi. Addressing the press conference, the religious leaders asked the Indian government to immediately arrest Waseem Rizvi for resorting to blasphemy and attempting to create sectarian rift among the Muslims. They also demanded stern punishment to him.

The resolution maintained that as per the international laws, no petition against any religion or holy book can be entertained in any court of law. It said the petition in the Supreme Court of India was a serious issue for the Muslims so it must be dismissed forthwith. It stressed that the communal zealots like Waseem Rizvi must not be linked with any religion or sect.

The resolution demanded immediate release of the MMU Chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since August 2019 so that he leads people during such sensitive matters and fulfills his responsibilities. The Mirwaiz is under house detention since 04 August 2019, a day before the Narendra Modi-led Modi fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK and put it under military siege. The resolution demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners and youth languishing in different jails.

