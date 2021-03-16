Modi regime on mission to purge India of minorities

#AnotherLawToHoundMinoritiesInIndia

Islamabad, March 16 (KMS): India’s Madhya Pradesh state has brought in force a new and more stringent version of the anti-conversion law, further exposing Indian claims of being a democratic and secular country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that religious minorities particularly Muslims and Christians are under constant threat in India. Christians faced at least 25 incidents of attacks by Hindutva forces in Madhya Pradesh last year. In January 2021, a 25-year-old pregnant Christian woman lost her eight-month-old unborn baby after an attack by Hindu zealots in the state.

BJP governments in Indian states plan to impose anti-conversion laws to prevent Hindus from embracing Islam and Christianity, as under the Hindutva philosophy, only Hindus have the right to live in India, the report added.

Muslims and Christians in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh are living in a state of fear in view of the already high incidence of attacks on them because Modi is shaping India’s policy according to Hindutva dictates. The ruling BJP is on a mission to purge the country of its minorities who are subjected to second class citizens.

Religious freedom has already taken a drastic turn since Modi became India’s prime minister, and the country is becoming increasingly intolerant under fascist Modi.

Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir is also a target of BJP and its allied groups who have announced to build fifty thousand Hindu temples in the territory.

International community and rights bodies must come forward to save religious minorities from Hindu fascism in India.

