HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime on mission to purge India of minorities

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 16 (KMS): India’s Madhya Pradesh state has brought in force a new and more stringent version of the anti-conversion law, further exposing Indian claims of being a democratic and secular country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that religious minorities particularly Muslims and Christians are under constant threat in India. Christians faced at least 25 incidents of attacks by Hindutva forces in Madhya Pradesh last year. In January 2021, a 25-year-old pregnant Christian woman lost her eight-month-old unborn baby after an attack by Hindu zealots in the state.

BJP governments in Indian states plan to impose anti-conversion laws to prevent Hindus from embracing Islam and Christianity, as under the Hindutva philosophy, only Hindus have the right to live in India, the report added.

Muslims and Christians in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh are living in a state of fear in view of the already high incidence of attacks on them because Modi is shaping India’s policy according to Hindutva dictates. The ruling BJP is on a mission to purge the country of its minorities who are subjected to second class citizens.

Religious freedom has already taken a drastic turn since Modi became India’s prime minister, and the country is becoming increasingly intolerant under fascist Modi.

Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir is also a target of BJP and its allied groups who have announced to build fifty thousand Hindu temples in the territory.

International community and rights bodies must come forward to save religious minorities from Hindu fascism in India.


