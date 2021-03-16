Modi regime replacing IIOJK officers to advance Hindutva agenda

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In pursuit of Modi government’s plan to completely ‘Hinduise’ illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, 18 more officers of the All India Services (AIS) are to be posted to replace local officers to advance the Hindutva agenda on fast-track.

Over a dozen AIS officers have been posted in Jammu and Kashmir during the past few months.

“Around 18 more officers of All India Services are likely to be posted in Jammu and Kashmir shortly. Their cases are under process at various stages,” said a local media report citing government officials.

And 18 isn’t the final figure as, the report adds, some more officers of All India Services have applied for deputation to Jammu and Kashmir.

Couple of months back, Indian Ministry of Home Affairs had invited applications from government officers of various services for posting in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...