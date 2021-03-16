Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

NIA conducts raids against Muslims in IIOJK, India

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) assisted by personnel of police and paramilitary forces conducted raids at a house and shopping complex in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

The forces’ personnel were deployed in strength at Wangipora Sumbal in Bandipora before a team of NIA officials raided the house of a Kashmiri trader, Showkat Ahmad Parray. Team was also accompanied by revenue officials, including Tehsildar and Patwari when the raid was conducted. After more than three hours, NIA team later conducted raids at a shopping complex owned by Parray.

The NIA team took some documents with them from the house of Parray, who is under the detention of the investigation agency. The NIA has arrested over a dozen persons, mostly traders in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, NIA arrested at least three Muslims during its simultaneous raids at 11 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi in India. The detainees include Ameen, Mushab Anwar and Raees Rashid. The NIA officials claimed that Ameen, Mushab and Raees were supporters of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and championed the cause on social media.

They also claimed to have seized several digital devices including laptops, mobiles, hard disk drives during the searches.

It is pertinent to mention here that political observers believe that Modi-led fascist Indian government is particularly targeting Muslims in India and IIOJK on fake charges to advance its Hindutva agenda.


