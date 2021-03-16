NIA conducts raids against Muslims in IIOJK, India

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) assisted by personnel of police and paramilitary forces conducted raids at a house and shopping complex in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

The forces’ personnel were deployed in strength at Wangipora Sumbal in Bandipora before a team of NIA officials raided the house of a Kashmiri trader, Showkat Ahmad Parray. Team was also accompanied by revenue officials, including Tehsildar and Patwari when the raid was conducted. After more than three hours, NIA team later conducted raids at a shopping complex owned by Parray.

The NIA team took some documents with them from the house of Parray, who is under the detention of the investigation agency. The NIA has arrested over a dozen persons, mostly traders in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, NIA arrested at least three Muslims during its simultaneous raids at 11 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi in India. The detainees include Ameen, Mushab Anwar and Raees Rashid. The NIA officials claimed that Ameen, Mushab and Raees were supporters of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and championed the cause on social media.

They also claimed to have seized several digital devices including laptops, mobiles, hard disk drives during the searches.

It is pertinent to mention here that political observers believe that Modi-led fascist Indian government is particularly targeting Muslims in India and IIOJK on fake charges to advance its Hindutva agenda.

