Rich tribute paid to youth martyred in Shopian

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has paid rich tribute to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district.

The troops martyred two youth and destroyed several houses during a three-day long violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of the district.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that besides killing youth and destroying houses, the troops showered bullets and pallets indiscriminately on the peaceful protesters in the area critically injuring dozens of innocent people. He condemned the use of brute force and said that the common people face tough times at the hands of ruthless occupational troops during the cordon and search operations carried out frequently in the nook and corner of the occupied territory.

The spokesman saluted the brave people of IIOJK for displaying exemplary courage in their ongoing resistance moment for the last 73 years. He said Jammu and Kashmir is not a territorial dispute but it is a grave human problem and the Kashmiris deserve to be given their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their political future in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The APHC spokesman urged the world community to impress upon India to shun its stubbornness on the Kashmir dispute, stop human rights violations in IIOJK and take steps for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) General Secretary, Sameena Banoo, in a statement in Srinagar also paid homage to the Shopian martyrs. She said Kashmir is continuously bleeding profusely and fumes of anguish are emanating from every house. “Every day we carry the coffins of our youth on our shoulders. There is hardly any village or lane in Kashmir which hasn’t been turned red with the blood of innocents just because of the unresolved Kashmir conflict,” She said.

Sameena also condemned indiscriminate use of pellets against protesting civilians that resulted in injuring and maiming of several youth.

