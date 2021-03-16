Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
Rich tribute paid to youth martyred in Shopian

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has paid rich tribute to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian district.

The troops martyred two youth and destroyed several houses during a three-day long violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of the district.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that besides killing youth and destroying houses, the troops showered bullets and pallets indiscriminately on the peaceful protesters in the area critically injuring dozens of innocent people. He condemned the use of brute force and said that the common people face tough times at the hands of ruthless occupational troops during the cordon and search operations carried out frequently in the nook and corner of the occupied territory.

The spokesman saluted the brave people of IIOJK for displaying exemplary courage in their ongoing resistance moment for the last 73 years. He said Jammu and Kashmir is not a territorial dispute but it is a grave human problem and the Kashmiris deserve to be given their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their political future in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The APHC spokesman urged the world community to impress upon India to shun its stubbornness on the Kashmir dispute, stop human rights violations in IIOJK and take steps for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) General Secretary, Sameena Banoo, in a statement in Srinagar also paid homage to the Shopian martyrs. She said Kashmir is continuously bleeding profusely and fumes of anguish are emanating from every house. “Every day we carry the coffins of our youth on our shoulders. There is hardly any village or lane in Kashmir which hasn’t been turned red with the blood of innocents just because of the unresolved Kashmir conflict,” She said.

Sameena also condemned indiscriminate use of pellets against protesting civilians that resulted in injuring and maiming of several youth.


