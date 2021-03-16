UNHRC urged to probe HR violations in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

UNHRC urged to probe HR violations in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 16 (KMS): A Kashmiri delegation who participated in 34th meeting of 46th session of United National Human Rights Council via video link has urged the Council to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the past and ongoing human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Altaf Hussain Wani speaking on behalf of the World Muslim Congress (WMC) called upon UNHRC to establish an independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupational forces and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book. The revelations of planting weapons on the bodies of the victims of extra-judicial killings in Shopian by the Indian occupation troops to make it look as though they were armed fighters are deeply disconcerting and an affront to the collective the conscience of humanity, he added.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi said that people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were facing collective punishment at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

Dr. Saira Farooq Shah said journalism is going through a turbulent period in IIOJK. The journalists who even report with utmost honesty and professional integrity face state repression and are hounded by the occupation authorities day in day out. She urged the council to establish a commission of inquiry to investigate the human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.


