Carnage in Shopian part of Modi’s Hindutva agenda in IIOJK

#IndianStateTerrorismInShopian

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Modi-led fascist government has unleashed new wave of state terrorism to carry forward its Hindutva agenda in the territory.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Rawalpora area of Shopian district is the latest example of the worst kind of vandalism perpetrated by the Indian troops for three days. The occupational troops killed two youth, injured scores, many critically, and reduced to rubble several houses using explosive material during the brutal action to mete out collective punishment to the Kashmiris.

The report said that Indian state terrorism in blatant violation of international laws has, so far, claimed 95,750 lives since 1989 in IIOJK and added that New Delhi’s militaristic approach is responsible for the Kashmiris’ worries. However, India has failed to break the Kashmiris’ will for freedom despite killings, arsons and arrests, the report said and added that rising Hindutva-driven actions in IIOJK have further exposed Indian crimes before the world.

The report pointed out that residential areas are deliberately set on fire by the troops since the onset of the ongoing freedom struggle in 1989. The northern town of Sopore, for example, witnessed repeated burnings. In September 1990, the Border Security Force set 83 houses and 50 shops on fire in the town’s Arampora locality. On January 6, 1993, they set fire to the town’s main market, this time to “avenge” the killing of one of their men, killing at least 53 civilians and burning down 300 shops and over 100 houses. In April 1993, The New York Times reported that Indian forces had been blamed for arson and killings across Srinagar.

In May 2020, Indian troops destroyed at least 17 houses during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the videos of the military operation making rounds on social media, locals could be seen dousing flames emanating from and debris of several houses destroyed in the locality. The residents told media that the troops also looted everything including cash, jewellery and gas cylinders during the operation.

It is now the responsibility of the global community to shun its silence and do something practically to stop Indian forces’ personnel from making an entire population hostage at gunpoint in IIOJK, the report maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...