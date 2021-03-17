Carnage in Shopian part of Modi’s Hindutva agenda in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Carnage in Shopian part of Modi’s Hindutva agenda in IIOJK

Reports Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#IndianStateTerrorismInShopian

ImageSrinagar, March 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Modi-led fascist government has unleashed new wave of state terrorism to carry forward its Hindutva agenda in the territory.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, Rawalpora area of Shopian district is the latest example of the worst kind of vandalism perpetrated by the Indian troops for three days. The occupational troops killed two youth, injured scores, many critically, and reduced to rubble several houses using explosive material during the brutal action to mete out collective punishment to the Kashmiris.

The report said that Indian state terrorism in blatant violation of international laws has, so far, claimed 95,750 lives since 1989 in IIOJK and added that New Delhi’s militaristic approach is responsible for the Kashmiris’ worries. However, India has failed to break the Kashmiris’ will for freedom despite killings, arsons and arrests, the report said and added that rising Hindutva-driven actions in IIOJK have further exposed Indian crimes before the world.

The report pointed out that residential areas are deliberately set on fire by the troops since the onset of the ongoing freedom struggle in 1989. The northern town of Sopore, for example, witnessed repeated burnings. In September 1990, the Border Security Force set 83 houses and 50 shops on fire in the town’s Arampora locality. On January 6, 1993, they set fire to the town’s main market, this time to “avenge” the killing of one of their men, killing at least 53 civilians and burning down 300 shops and over 100 houses. In April 1993, The New York Times reported that Indian forces had been blamed for arson and killings across Srinagar.

In May 2020, Indian troops destroyed at least 17 houses during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. In the videos of the military operation making rounds on social media, locals could be seen dousing flames emanating from and debris of several houses destroyed in the locality. The residents told media that the troops also looted everything including cash, jewellery and gas cylinders during the operation.

It is now the responsibility of the global community to shun its silence and do something practically to stop Indian forces’ personnel from making an entire population hostage at gunpoint in IIOJK, the report maintained.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: