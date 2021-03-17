FIR registered against blasphemer Rizvi in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP, India), March 17 (KMS): An FIR was registered in Bareilly in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh against the RSS pawn Waseem Rizvi for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the Indian Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of the Holy Qur’an.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali Police Station following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat Council, the police said.

The case was registered under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The Chairman of Raza Action Committee, Maulana Afroz Raza Qadri, maintained that sectarian forces were operating behind Rizvi, and that time has come to unmask them.

