Indian army vehicle hits, critically injures teenager in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a teenage boy was critically injured after he was deliberately hit by an Indian paramilitary vehicle in Srinagar city, today.

The boy, Safran Ahmed, sustained critical injuries when an Indian Central Reserve Police Force vehicle hit him in Saida Kadal area of the city.

A relative of the injured boy told media men that Safran was deliberately hit by the CRPF vehicle and his condition is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, medical superintendent SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary, told media men that the boy is under observation and is inside the operation theatre.

On the other hand, Indian troops have once again launched a violent cordon and search operation in Rawalpora area of Shopian. The troops had martyred two youth and blasted several houses during a violent three-day operation in the same area.

