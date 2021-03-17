Modi regime grilled for brutalities in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 17 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League has strongly denounced the fascist Modi regime for its unbridled state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

JKYML Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, urged the world to impress New Delhi to stop its brutal repression against the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that extra-judicial killings and arbitrary arrest of innocent Kashmiris by Indian police and troops had been a norm for the past three decades which now had taken the worst form amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

