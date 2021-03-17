NIA attaches two residential houses in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two residential houses in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

The NIA claimed that the residential houses at Hakripora and Hajibal in the district were used when an attacker attacked a convoy of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Lethpora in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. At least 40 CRPF troops were killed and dozens others were injured when an explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into one of the several buses of the convoy.

An NIA official said the house at Hajibal belongs to Shakir Bashir Magrey, the owner of a furniture shop near the site of attack, while the one at Hakripora is owned by Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan.

An NIA official claimed that Magrey, Shah and Insha, who are already in NIA custody, had provided shelter to the attackers.

