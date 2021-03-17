World urged to intervene for Kashmir settlement

Picture of the day

Scores injurd in firing by Indian troops in IIOJK while over dozen houses blasted by troops in Shopian

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

World urged to intervene for Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, March 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has called upon the international community to impress upon India to fulfill its commitment to grant the people of Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination as recognized in the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori while addressing a meeting in Srinagar said that India was involved in brutal murder of Kashmiri youth in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

“The Kashmiri people have been fighting for the right to self-determination for the past 73 years in the light of the UN resolutions,” he said.

Khan Sopori condemned the continued detention of Dukhtan-e- Millat chief Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmida Sufi in false cases and said that such tactics would not succeed in forcing them into submission.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that ordinary people were subjected to inhuman situation by Indian troops during so-called cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the territory. He condemned the use of brutal force by the troops in Shopian.

Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement has said that Kashmiri people would continue their struggle for right to self-determination despite Indian brutalities. The JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent youth to suppress the ongoing freedom movement.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Shabbir Ahmad Dar and Mahaz-e-Azadi President Muhammad Iqbal Mir in a statement in Srinagar expressed sympathies with the ailing freedom leader, Syed Muhammad Muzaffar Shah. Muzaffar Shah, who has been diagnosed COVID-19 positive, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rawalpindi. They prayed for his speedy recovery.


