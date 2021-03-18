Assembly elections not likely in 2021: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has said that he doesn’t see Assembly elections taking place in 2021 as Delimitation Commission has been given one year extension and who knows whether the commission would get more extension in future.

Omar Abdullah speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function at Damhaal Hanjpora in Kulgam, today, said that his priority was not elections but to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Omar while replying to a query whether he is happy with the decentralization of DDCs, he said as of now he doesn’t see any development taking place, adding DDC members shouldn’t be used as photo-opportunity and as a diplomatic tool.

On how sees the recent commitment of Indo-Pak DGDMOs towards following the ceasefire pact of 2003, Omar said that he and his party has always welcomed such steps and that the NC hopes this step will bring the two countries closer so that they talk freely in a peaceful atmosphere.

