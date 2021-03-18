Hurriyat activist of IIOJK passes away in AJK

Muzaffarabad, March 18 (KMS): Hurriyat activist, hailing from Poonch district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah, commonly known as Irshad, passed away due to cardiac arrest in Bagh district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah had migrated to Azad Jammu and Kashmir in 1990 due to Indian atrocities, leaving his five children and spouse in IIOJK.

In 2019, his wife died in the Poonch district of the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Harriet Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar expressed his heartfelt condolences with the grief stricken family of Abdullah Irshad who breathed his last away from his family.

He also condoled the demise of Abdul Rashid Wani, the father-in-law of Ishtiaq Hameed. He prayed Allah to forgive the departed souls and bless them high place in the heaven and grant patience to the bereaved families.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League at a meeting presided over by its acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra expressed condolence with Ishtiaq Hameed Wani over the death of his father-in-law Abdul Rasheed Wani. The meeting also condoled the demise of Abdullah Irshad.

