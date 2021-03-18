Journalists in IIOJK hounded for honest reporting, UNHRC told

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Kashmiri students, families barred by India from visiting Pakistan

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Journalists in IIOJK hounded for honest reporting, UNHRC told

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 18 (KMS): Kashmiri delegation while virtually attending the 46 session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, has informed the Council that the journalists who report with honesty and professional integrity are hounded by the occupation authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking part in the debate held under the agenda Item 5 the representative of World Muslim Congress (WMC), Altaf Hussain Wani highlighted the nefarious designs of India in IIOJK and said that journalists who report with honesty and professional integrity face state repression in the territory.

“Ms. Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, while updating the 46th Session of the Human Rights Council, was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists and human rights defenders covering to curb freedom of expression and their cooperation with UN mechanism,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, representative of the International Action for Peace & Sustainable Development Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan slammed India for abusing and harassing journalists in IOK, and sought the highest body’s attention towards the continued acts of intimidation and reprisal against journalists, human rights defenders and civil society members who cooperate or seek cooperation with the United Nations, its mechanisms and special procedures. Mr. Khan urged the states to cooperate with the UN mechanism to improve the human rights situation.

Citing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948 and the International Covenant for Civil and Political Rights, 1966, Dr Saira Farooq Shah told the international audience that despite being the signatory of these laws, India does not comply with these International commitments. Ms Shah pointed out that there have been systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK since August 4, 2019 to date.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, representative of Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre, told the council that India does not want the world to know the magnitude of violations that are massive and systematic. This negation by India has given tremendous rise to massive human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and encourages reprisals and acts of intimidation.

Kashmiri delegation urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: