‘Kashmir settlement imperative for regional peace’

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) have strongly condemned fresh wave of Indian brutalities in Rawalpore area of Shopian.

JKPFL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the punishment for demanding the right to self-determination looks day by day a fait accompli due to the regional priorities.

He urged the UN Chief to raise the Kashmir dispute before the world body and censure India and recommend economic sanctions on India for violating international resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He also expressed grief and condolence over death of an octogenarian worker, Abdul Lateef Shair Khan of Ori in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The JKPA Chairman, Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that the settlement of Kashmir dispute was imperative for permanent peace in South Asia. He said, the cordial relations between India and Pakistan are possible only after lingering Kashmir dispute is settled as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Condemning the Indian atrocities against innocent civilians in Shopian, he said, it is high time for peace-loving nations to compel India to initiate talks with all stakeholders to settle Kashmir dispute.

He deplored that several houses in Shopian were reduced to ashes by troops with which several families, especially the children. will become homeless which will badly affect their education, living, mental health and for rest of their life they will grow up with horrible memories unlike the children of rest of the world who enjoy a peaceful and happy life.

Aquib Wani urged the world community to play active role in peaceful and just settlement of the Kashmir dispute so Kashmiris could live a peaceful and dignified life like other humans.

