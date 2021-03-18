Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘Kashmir settlement imperative for regional peace’

Statement
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL) and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) have strongly condemned fresh wave of Indian brutalities in Rawalpore area of Shopian.

JKPFL spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the punishment for demanding the right to self-determination looks day by day a fait accompli due to the regional priorities.

He urged the UN Chief to raise the Kashmir dispute before the world body and censure India and recommend economic sanctions on India for violating international resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He also expressed grief and condolence over death of an octogenarian worker, Abdul Lateef Shair Khan of Ori in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

The JKPA Chairman, Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that the settlement of Kashmir dispute was imperative for permanent peace in South Asia. He said, the cordial relations between India and Pakistan are possible only after lingering Kashmir dispute is settled as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Condemning the Indian atrocities against innocent civilians in Shopian, he said, it is high time for peace-loving nations to compel India to initiate talks with all stakeholders to settle Kashmir dispute.

He deplored that several houses in Shopian were reduced to ashes by troops with which several families, especially the children. will become homeless which will badly affect their education, living, mental health and for rest of their life they will grow up with horrible memories unlike the children of rest of the world who enjoy a peaceful and happy life.

Aquib Wani urged the world community to play active role in peaceful and just settlement of the Kashmir dispute so Kashmiris could live a peaceful and dignified life like other humans.


