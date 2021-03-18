Kashmiri students, families barred by India from visiting Pakistan

Picture of the day

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): Protest broke out at the Wagah border on the Indian side after dozens of Kashmiris, including students and travelers, were barred by the Indian authorities from visiting Pakistan despite possessing all travel and other legal documents.

Hundreds of people, including Kashmiris, had converged near the Wagah on Tuesday to cross over to Pakistan on visa. However, dozens of Kashmiris, including students, travellers and elderly who were scheduled to visit to study or meet their relatives in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were stopped and disallowed by the Indian authorities from crossing over. The travelers held demonstration against the action of the Indian authorities.

“I had to visit my sister who is currently pursuing MBBS in Pakistan. However, when I reached the border Wednesday morning, we were told that Kashmiris can’t be allowed to go to Pakistan,” Hamnah Parvez, a protester said.

“Another family stranded with me has a daughter who has to appear in exams. If she can’t make it soon, she will have to drop a year,” she added.

A medical student wishing not to be named said that the Indian officials at the Wagah border were continuously changing their statements causing distress among the Kashmiris. “They told us that the procedure has changed and that we have to bring permission from Indian Home Ministry. We don’t know what the officials are up to,” he said.

He said that the Pakistani embassy had confirmed to the travellers to allow them enter Pakistan on March 17 through Wagah border.

“We have proper visa and all the documents yet the Indian authorities are holding us back. They have allowed all the non-Kashmiris, but evidently they want to trouble the Kashmiris,” he added.


