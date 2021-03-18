Kashmiris draw inspiration from historic March 23, 1940 Resolution

#PakistanDayAndOurRenewedCommitment

Islamabad, March 18 (KMS): Pakistan Day resolution on March 23, 1940 is the day when Muslims of the sub-continent decided to start a journey to create a separate homeland as envisioned by the great poet and philosopher, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his famous Allahbad address of 1930 had presented an idea that Islam has its own social and economic system and to implement it, a political entity was required.

Allama Iqbal convinced Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that practical implementation of Islam was impossible in the country without a free Muslim State. The All India Muslim League Resolution of March 23, 1940 was undoubtedly the most important event in the history of modern South Asia, the report added.

The March 23, 1940 resolution not only changed the course of Indian history but also left deep marks on the world history. It was on March 23, 1940 that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the first time formally made the demand for a separate country based on the concept of the Muslim nationhood.

From March 23, 1940 onward, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always negated the idea of united India. The Resolution also rejected the idea of a united India. The resolution gave new strength to the Muslims who gathered around Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the platform of All India Muslim League to struggle for their freedom. The report said, those trying to undermine the Idea of Pakistan should put a cursory look at the condition of Indian Muslims and attitude of Hindu majority towards them.

In this regard, the report citied Human Rights Watch, which in its report released, last month, said that the authorities in Modi government adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government.

It said, struggling Kashmiris draw inspiration from the historic resolution of March 23, 1940, adding Kashmiris and Pakistanis are two sides of the same coin and no power on earth can separate them as Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is an inseparable part of the Pakistan Movement.

The report said, the idea of Pakistan is more relevant today than ever before as Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s anti-Muslim agenda is reaffirmation of the Resolution passed on March 23, 1940. The persecution and oppression of Muslims across India and IIOJK have once again reinforced the relevance of the Two Nation Theory, it maintained. The report mentioned that from 1947 till now, over 3.5 million Kashmiris are forced to live as migrants in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Canada and other countries in pursuit of the struggle for making Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Pakistan.

