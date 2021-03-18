Professor Butt stresses Kashmir solution

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has stressed that Kashmir being the main dispute between Pakistan and India needs to be resolved through a sustained dialogue process between the two neighboring countries.

Professor Butt while talking to people during his visit to Rafiabad in Sopore said that time has come to address the Kashmir dispute, once and for all. He said that the lingering dispute between Pakistan and India is the only impediment to peace, tranquility and development in the South Asian region.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt maintained that resolution of the Kashmir dispute has also become imperative as it has attained a central stage in the changing political scenario at the global level.

