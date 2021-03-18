Sacrilegious comments part of nefarious anti-islam agenda: moosvi

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Sharie Shian President Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that sacrilegious comments against the Holy Quran is part of the nefarious agenda of enemies of Islam.

Addressing a function on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the Holy Quran at Hassanabad in Badgam, he stressed that the dignity of Quran could not be affected by propagating such atheistic ideologies. He said this in reference to the blasphemous remarks made by an Indian citizen, Waseem Rizvi, against the Holy Quran. Moosvi pointed out that the propagandists of misleading notions have always been backed by anti-Islam forces. However, the Muslims through their strong belief and unity have always thwarted such conspiracies, he added.

Hundreds of students and teachers and a large number of people attended the event. On this occasion, religious scholars explained different aspects of the sacred and energetic life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

