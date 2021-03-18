TWI condemns Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has condemned the India’s recent worst state terrorism in Shopian district.

The TWI in a meeting held in Srinagar with its chairman, Khadim Hussain in chair said that India had crossed all the limits of cruelties in the territory. It added that the use of brute force on innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops was part of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime.

The participants of the meeting deplored that the troops were burning the residential houses of the Kashmiris by using highly inflammable chemicals, which was condemnable.

They said, now the time has come that the United Nations and the world community should play role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that peace and stability can be established in the region.

The meeting also rejected the recent statement of the Indian Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh that Kashmir has been fully integrated in India, adding that Kashmir had never remained part of India.

The participants of the meeting said that India had forcibly occupied the territory and the people of Kashmir had been rendering unprecedented sacrifices to liberate it from India.

They also demanded of the United Nations to constitute a special tribunal to investigate the war crimes of Indian forces in IIOJK.

Besides Khalid Hussain, Chief Organizer, Ali Mohammad, General Secretary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Shabbir Hussain Dar, Shaheen Abbas, Iqbal Hussain and Muhammad Maqbool Magami participated in the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...