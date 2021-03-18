Picture of the day

Kashmiri students, families barred by India from visiting Pakistan

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
TWI condemns Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI) has condemned the India’s recent worst state terrorism in Shopian district.

The TWI in a meeting held in Srinagar with its chairman, Khadim Hussain in chair said that India had crossed all the limits of cruelties in the territory. It added that the use of brute force on innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops was part of the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime.

The participants of the meeting deplored that the troops were burning the residential houses of the Kashmiris by using highly inflammable chemicals, which was condemnable.

They said, now the time has come that the United Nations and the world community should play role in stopping Indian atrocities in the occupied territory and resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that peace and stability can be established in the region.

The meeting also rejected the recent statement of the Indian Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh that Kashmir has been fully integrated in India, adding that Kashmir had never remained part of India.

The participants of the meeting said that India had forcibly occupied the territory and the people of Kashmir had been rendering unprecedented sacrifices to liberate it from India.

They also demanded of the United Nations to constitute a special tribunal to investigate the war crimes of Indian forces in IIOJK.

Besides Khalid Hussain, Chief Organizer, Ali Mohammad, General Secretary, Fayyaz Ahmed, Shabbir Hussain Dar, Shaheen Abbas, Iqbal Hussain and Muhammad Maqbool Magami participated in the meeting.


