Zahoor Ahmed Butt again booked under black law PSA

Srinagar, March 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have booked the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA), for the second time.

Zahoor Ahmed Butt who was already under PSA detention at Mattan sub-jail in Islamabad district was once again booked by the occupation authorities under the draconian law and was shifted to Bhaderwah jail in Jammu region.

It is important to mention here that Zahoor Ahmed Butt is younger brother of prominent Kashmiri martyred liberation leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

