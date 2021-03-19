APHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Picture of the day

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference (APHC) has expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating health condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

The APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tribute to the unwavering commitment of the detainees towards the ongoing liberation struggle. He said that the Indian hegemony and fascism had, time and again, tested the patience and determination of the jailed leadership but had utterly failed to deter them from leading the freedom movement.

Condemning the grave violations of prisoners’ rights at the hands of Indian jail authorities, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar said that Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Ghulam Quadir Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Maqsood Ahmed Butt, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Pir Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Towheedi, Shahid Yousuf, Shakil Yousuf, Zahoor Watali, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Advocate Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Gazanfar Iqbal, Hakeem Showkat, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Ameer Hamza, Molvi Nasir, Arif Wani, Aaqib Najar, Bashir Sehmat, Nazir Pathan, Mumtaz Ahmed and Tariq Pandit were being treated as dreaded criminals and denied medical and other basic facilities.

The Hurriyat leader urged the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.


