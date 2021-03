Jammu, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a policeman was found dead in Doda district.

Tthe cop, identified as Ravi Bushan, was found dead under mysterious conditions in a town of the district on Thursday, officials said.

They said that the cop was posted with an officer of Doda, adding, police have initiated investigation into the matter.

