India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
Delhi HC refuses to stay ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi, March 19 (KMS): Delhi High Court, today, refused to grant a stay on summons issued by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the former Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, on a money laundering case against her.

A  division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi High Court refused to grant a stay on the ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti.

She was represented by Senior Advocate, Nitya Ramakrishnan, whereas Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, along with others appeared for the Indian state and ED.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader was issued a summons for an appearance on March 15. However, she moved court seeking quashing of summons issued to her by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). Her appearance before the ED is now due for Monday (March 22).

On the last date of hearing, the ED had submitted before the court that it would not insist upon her appearance until March 19.

The court posted the case for the next hearing on April 16.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet, today, said Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement calling for better ties with India has provided a good opportunity for the two nations to set aside hostilities and find a lasting solution to the Kashmir problem.

She added that both countries have huge military budgets to outdo each other when the same resources can instead be used on common challenges like poverty, education and healthcare.


