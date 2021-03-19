Delhi HC refuses to stay ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi, March 19 (KMS): Delhi High Court, today, refused to grant a stay on summons issued by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the former Chief Minister of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, on a money laundering case against her.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh of the Delhi High Court refused to grant a stay on the ED summons to Mehbooba Mufti.

She was represented by Senior Advocate, Nitya Ramakrishnan, whereas Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, along with others appeared for the Indian state and ED.

The Peoples Democratic Party leader was issued a summons for an appearance on March 15. However, she moved court seeking quashing of summons issued to her by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA). Her appearance before the ED is now due for Monday (March 22).

On the last date of hearing, the ED had submitted before the court that it would not insist upon her appearance until March 19.

The court posted the case for the next hearing on April 16.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet, today, said Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement calling for better ties with India has provided a good opportunity for the two nations to set aside hostilities and find a lasting solution to the Kashmir problem.

She added that both countries have huge military budgets to outdo each other when the same resources can instead be used on common challenges like poverty, education and healthcare.

Like this: Like Loading...