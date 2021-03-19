Hurriyat leaders appear before TADA court in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders including Javaid Ahmed Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Nisar Hussain Rathar, appeared before a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case registered against them.

The fake case was filed against Javaid Ahmed Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Nisar Hussain Rathar in Khanyar police station in Srinagar on July 13, 2007.

The court fixed the next hearing of the case on April 10.

Later, Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government was using judiciary and black laws against resistance leaders as a tool to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

He said, on one side, the Indian government is talking about the dialogue process and, on the other, it has continued raids and arrests in IIOJK.

Javaid Mir also welcomed Pak-India ceasefire pact and called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Mir paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Shopian and Bijbehara and appealed to the international community to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the relevant United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...