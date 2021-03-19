India fueling hate for Pakistan in Bangladeshi masses through twisted ills of 1971

Picture of the day

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India fueling hate for Pakistan in Bangladeshi masses through twisted ills of 1971

Kashmir Media Service

#BangladeshUnderIndianHateIncitement

Islamabad, March 19 (KMS): India is fueling its hate for Pakistan into the hearts and minds of Bangladeshi masses through reigniting twisted and fabricated ills of 1971.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that it was an established fact that India played its nefarious role in the dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971 as Indian role in arming, training and instigating the Mukti Bahini was the greatest factor in the creation of Bangladesh.

The report pointed out that even Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has admitted that there had been a conspiracy to divide Pakistan. Modi while speaking at a ceremony during his visit to Bangladesh in June 2015 said that the establishment of Bangladesh was a desire of every Indian and that’s why India’s forces fought along with the Mukti Bahini, thus creating a new country.

The report said, India, under fascist Modi, has intensified meddling in the internal affairs of its neighboring countries including Bangladesh. India is creating hurdles for Bangladesh to formulate an independent foreign policy, it added.

The report said, contributions by the leaders of Bengal have been pioneering and phenomenal in the Pakistan movement and form a great chapter of region’s history. It said, All India Muslim League, the party which championed the cause of Pakistan, itself was formed in Dhaka on December 30, 1906.

It maintained that Bangladesh needed to realize the Indian role in creating fissures between Pakistan and Bangladesh, adding that India was influencing Bangladesh to further its hegemonic designs in South Asia.

The report emphasized that Bangladesh and Pakistan should start a new chapter of its relations to defeat Indian hegemonic designs and explore new economic opportunities.


