‘India uses every tool to suppress people’s struggle’

Geneva, March 19 (KMS): Kashmiri delegates, virtually attending the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, taking part in general debate Agenda Item 8, today, informed the Council that India is using each and every tool to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.

Altaf Hussain Wani, highlighting the plight of people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir said, “The people of Kashmir were promised the right to self-determination by the United Nations Security Council. However, the denial of this right by India has led to a regime of human rights violations.” These actions are illegal under international law, are against the spirits of Geneva conventions and in contravention of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, he added.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, referring to the calls of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for global ceasefire to focus on ending the COVID-19 pandemic stated, “The Secretary General of the United Nations urged all warring parties to lay down their weapons in support of the battle against COVID-19. However, most of the warring parties around the globe gave a deaf ear to the call and kept their eyes closed.”

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing the council said, “According to one estimate there are about 3,000 half widows, a name given to the women whose husbands have been arbitrary arrested by Indian forces and disappeared up till now.” He urged the Council to send a fact-finding team to IIOJK to assess the human right violations.

Dr Saira Shah, representative of Commission Africaine Des Promoteurs De La Santé Et Des Droits De L’homme (CAPSDH), quoting the recent reports by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Vienna Declaration & Programme of Action adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights, mentioned: “Violations of the human rights of women in situations of armed conflict are violation of the fundamental principles of international human rights and humanitarian law.” Today, Kashmir’s women face both the military lockdown and the pandemic, but there’s little help available for survivors of gender-based violence. They don’t only suffer from intense humiliation and harassment but also undergo traumatic experiences with prolonged depression making them mentally sick. However, the disturbing situation prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir has hit the Kashmiri women hardest,” she said.

The delegates urged the Council to make India accountable for its worst human rights violations record in the territory and appealed the Council to put pressure on India to respect the human rights of Kashmiri people, in general and Kashmiri women, in particular.

