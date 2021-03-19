‘India uses every tool to suppress people’s struggle’

Picture of the day

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘India uses every tool to suppress people’s struggle’

Kashmir Media Service

Journalists in IIOJK hounded for honest reporting, UNHRC told | Kashmir Media ServiceGeneva, March 19 (KMS): Kashmiri delegates, virtually attending the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, taking part in general debate Agenda Item 8, today, informed the Council that India is using each and every tool to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for realization of their right to self-determination.

Altaf Hussain Wani, highlighting the plight of people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir said, “The people of Kashmir were promised the right to self-determination by the United Nations Security Council. However, the denial of this right by India has led to a regime of human rights violations.” These actions are illegal under international law, are against the spirits of Geneva conventions and in contravention of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, he added.

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, referring to the calls of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for global ceasefire to focus on ending the COVID-19 pandemic stated, “The Secretary General of the United Nations urged all warring parties to lay down their weapons in support of the battle against COVID-19. However, most of the warring parties around the globe gave a deaf ear to the call and kept their eyes closed.”

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi addressing the council said, “According to one estimate there are about 3,000 half widows, a name given to the women whose husbands have been arbitrary arrested by Indian forces and disappeared up till now.” He urged the Council to send a fact-finding team to IIOJK to assess the human right violations.

Dr Saira Shah, representative of Commission Africaine Des Promoteurs De La Santé Et Des Droits De L’homme (CAPSDH), quoting the recent reports by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Vienna Declaration & Programme of Action adopted by the World Conference on Human Rights, mentioned: “Violations of the human rights of women in situations of armed conflict are violation of the fundamental principles of international human rights and humanitarian law.” Today, Kashmir’s women face both the military lockdown and the pandemic, but there’s little help available for survivors of gender-based violence. They don’t only suffer from intense humiliation and harassment but also undergo traumatic experiences with prolonged depression making them mentally sick. However, the disturbing situation prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir has hit the Kashmiri women hardest,” she said.

The delegates urged the Council to make India accountable for its worst human rights violations record in the territory and appealed the Council to put pressure on India to respect the human rights of Kashmiri people, in general and Kashmiri women, in particular.


