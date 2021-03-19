Indian troops martyred 263 Kashmiris in IIOJK in 2020

Picture of the day

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Indian troops martyred 263 Kashmiris in IIOJK in 2020

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 263 Kashmiris in last year (2020).

According to a report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, 05 women and 11 young boys were among 263 Kashmiris martyred by the troops in 2020. Twenty four youth were killed in custody and fake encounters.

The KMS released the report in response to the figures presented by newly appointed Director General of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh. During a briefing to the media in New Delhi ahead of Indian paramilitary force’s 82nd anniversary, Kuldiep Singh claimed that a total of 215 Kashmiris were killed by Indian troops in 2020. He also stated that 11 Kashmiris have been killed this year so far.

The research report said that 13 women were rendered widowed and 29 children orphaned due to the killings while 58 women were molested or disgraced by the troops during the period.

The report also maintained that the troops have killed fourteen youth from January 2021 to till date in the territory.


