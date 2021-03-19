Indian troops martyred 263 Kashmiris in IIOJK in 2020

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 263 Kashmiris in last year (2020).

According to a report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, 05 women and 11 young boys were among 263 Kashmiris martyred by the troops in 2020. Twenty four youth were killed in custody and fake encounters.

The KMS released the report in response to the figures presented by newly appointed Director General of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh. During a briefing to the media in New Delhi ahead of Indian paramilitary force’s 82nd anniversary, Kuldiep Singh claimed that a total of 215 Kashmiris were killed by Indian troops in 2020. He also stated that 11 Kashmiris have been killed this year so far.

The research report said that 13 women were rendered widowed and 29 children orphaned due to the killings while 58 women were molested or disgraced by the troops during the period.

The report also maintained that the troops have killed fourteen youth from January 2021 to till date in the territory.

