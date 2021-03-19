India’s hegemonic agenda restricting regional development projects

Picture of the day

Kashmiri students, families barred by India from visiting Pakistan

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India’s hegemonic agenda restricting regional development projects

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 19 (KMS): Pakistan and Bangladesh have the potential to explore new economic benefits offered by China in their respective engagements if India stops pursuing its hegemonic agenda to disrupt development process in the region.

Bangladesh can greatly benefit by joining China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other regional forums for enhanced market share in Central Asia and China, provided it comes out of the shade of India’s hate-incitement policies of the BJP-led government.

The political experts believe that the sorrow state of present affairs has exposed that the most existing misunderstandings stem out of role of India as powerful hegemony of sub-continent.

India figures out as common factor in physical isolation of Pakistan and Bangladesh from 1971 to date.

It was on March 23, 1940 that Pakistan Resolution was adopted after Sher-e-Bangal AK Fazl-e-Haq from Bengal had moved the historic resolution.

Pakistan acknowledges the contributions by the leaders of Bengal as “pioneering and phenomenal” in Pakistan movement. The All India Muslim League party, which campaigned cause of Pakistan itself, was formed in Dhaka in 1906.

Today, the most contentious issues between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been decided and settled once and for all through tripartite Delhi Pact signed on April 9, 1947 between Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

The Pact expressed satisfaction on all issues pertaining to Prisoners of War recognition of Bangladesh and official apology etc. These matters have not been questioned for decades unless Indian dominated propaganda reignited the spark.

The experts are of the view that the East Wing, now Bangladesh, was separated from Pakistan only because of Indian conspiracies though addressable and genuine fault lines also existed.

Even today BJP-led Hindutva dominated government in India is behaving no differently from Congress’ Indra Gandhi-led government of 1971.

By instigating Bangladesh to reengage in blame and allegation game and gestures, the Modi’s Hindutva agenda is engaging in grand celebrations of Golden Jubilee of 1971 Fall of Dhaka.


