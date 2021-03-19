JKYSJL pays tributes to Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited the residences of youth recently martyred by the Indian troops in Shopian and expressed solidarity with their bereaved families.

The delegation was led by party chairman, Ahmad Malik and was accompanied by Sameena Bano, Mir Khubaib, Rameez Ahmad, Uzma and Rafiya Jan.

Ahmad Malik, while paying rich tributes to the martyred youth, said, “We as a nation are indebted to these pious sacrifices and it is our religious and moral duty to safeguard these exemplary sacrifices collectively.He added that the people of Kashmiri had been facing the worst kind of Indian state terrorism but despite that they would take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

The delegation also expressed sympathy with those whose houses were razed to ground by the Indian forces.

