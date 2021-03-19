Massive protest rallies, demos held in IIOJK

APHC concerned about condition of detainees

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people held massive rallies and demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas of the territory against the sacrilegious act of RSS pawn, Waseem Rizvi, and India’s illegal occupation.

Hundreds of people took part in a big protest rally organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar after Friday prayers, today. The rally was led by Tehreek-e-Muzahamat leaders, Reyaz Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed. Big demonstrations and rallies were also held in other areas of Srinagar and in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Sopore, Bandipora, Kupwara, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and other parts of the occupied territory. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-Islam, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. They also demanded hanging of blasphemer Wasim Rizvi.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of many illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said that the detainees were being treated as dreaded criminals and denied medical care and other basic facilities.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Party, headed by Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and Hurriyat leaders, Khawaja Firdous and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in their statements welcomed the recent remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa in their addresses to the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad called for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that Modi-led fascist government was using judiciary and black laws against resistance leaders as a tool to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. He said this in a statement after appearing along with other leaders, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Nisar Hussain Rathar, before a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case registered against them.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and human rights defender, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a joint statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian action of stopping the Kashmiri students and other travelers at the Wagah border and disallowing them to enter Pakistan despite possessing valid visas and other relevant documents.

A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 263 Kashmiris in the year 2020. It added that the troops have killed 14 youth till date this year. The KMS released the report in response to statement of newly appointed Director General of Indian Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh that 226 Kashmiris have been killed in IIOJK since the start of 2020. The report said that the figures presented by the DG CRPF were lower than the actual number.

