Massive protest rallies, demos held in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Massive protest rallies, demos held in IIOJK

Top Story Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

APHC concerned about condition of detainees

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people held massive rallies and demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas of the territory against the sacrilegious act of RSS pawn, Waseem Rizvi, and India’s illegal occupation.

Hundreds of people took part in a big protest rally organized by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar after Friday prayers, today. The rally was led by Tehreek-e-Muzahamat leaders, Reyaz Ahmed and Aijaz Ahmed. Big demonstrations and rallies were also held in other areas of Srinagar and in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Sopore, Bandipora, Kupwara, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and other parts of the occupied territory. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-Islam, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. They also demanded hanging of blasphemer Wasim Rizvi.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of many illegally detained Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said that the detainees were being treated as dreaded criminals and denied medical care and other basic facilities.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Party, headed by Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and Hurriyat leaders, Khawaja Firdous and Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in their statements welcomed the recent remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa in their addresses to the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad called for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that Modi-led fascist government was using judiciary and black laws against resistance leaders as a tool to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. He said this in a statement after appearing along with other leaders, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Nisar Hussain Rathar, before a TADA court in Srinagar in a 13 years old fake case registered against them.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and human rights defender, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a joint statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the Indian action of stopping the Kashmiri students and other travelers at the Wagah border and disallowing them to enter Pakistan despite possessing valid visas and other relevant documents.

A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, said that Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 263 Kashmiris in the year 2020. It added that the troops have killed 14 youth till date this year. The KMS released the report in response to statement of newly appointed Director General of Indian Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh that 226 Kashmiris have been killed in IIOJK since the start of 2020. The report said that the figures presented by the DG CRPF were lower than the actual number.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: