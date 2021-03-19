Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Peace in region hinges on resolution of Kashmir dispute: Qureshi

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 19 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in the region depends upon peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign minister said this while addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue. Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation instead of partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, he said.

The country has decided not to be a part of any regional conflict, according to Qureshi. It has consciously chosen to only be a partner in peace and development.

Pakistan is emerging as the gateway to landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan, the minister said. He called for an inclusive and cooperative approach based on enhanced economic partnerships.

Qureshi said durable peace, security and development in the region hinge on peaceful resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

India must stop violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the illegally occupied territory, and halt all illegal attempts to change its demographic structure, he said.

The minister asked New Delhi to also revisit its policy of destabilizing Pakistan and embrace a progressive agenda that could benefit the entire region.

About peace in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has steadfastly supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process as there’s no military solution to the conflict.


