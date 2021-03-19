Rallies, demos in IIOJK against blasphemer Waseem Rizvi

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, people held massive rallies and demonstrations in Srinagar and other areas of the territory to protest against the sacrilegious act of RSS pawn, Waseem Rizvi.

Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Indian Supreme Court seeking deletion of certain verses of the Holy Quran claiming that they incite violence.

A huge protest rally was organized, today, in Anchar Soura area of Srinagar by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference after Friday prayers. The rally was led by Tehreek-e-Muzahamat district president Reyaz Ahmed and senior party leader Aijaz Ahmed.

Hundreds of people participated in the rally and expressed their anger against Waseem Rizvi. The protesters raised high-pitched pro-Islam and pro-freedom slogans. They also demanded arrest of the blasphemer.

Meanwhile, a demonstration was held outside Jamia Masjid in Nanil area of Islamabad district against Waseem Rizvi whose blasphemous action has hurt the religious sentiment of millions of Muslims across the world. The protesters demanded hanging of Rizvi till death.

Anjuman Islam Jamia Masjid Sopore also held a peaceful protest against Waseem Rizvi. The demonstrators demanded awarding of strict punishment to him for his anti-Islam act.

