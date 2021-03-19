Remarks of Pak PM, COAS on Kashmir welcomed

Srinagar, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the remarks of Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a conference in Islamabad.

Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa in their addresses to the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad called for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the remarks of Pakistani leaders had made it clear that Pakistan was serious in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute. He added that Pakistani leadership wanted the settlement of the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people but India’s stubborn policy was the biggest obstacle in the way of achieving this objective. He said, the Kashmiri people are grateful to the government and leadership of Pakistan who have always fulfilled their responsibilities to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international level.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Iniqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar, welcoming the remarks of Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, urged India to give up its intransigence on Kashmir and come forward to settle the dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people and resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad welcomed the remarks of General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Kashmir. He urged the Indian government to accept the ground reality and resume dialogue to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Saghar said General Bajwa’s statement provides a window of opportunity to India and Pakistan for resolution of all outstanding issues, particularly the Kashmir dispute, which posed serious threat to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond. He said that it was high time that Indian leadership must realize this ground reality and come forward with a positive state of mind to engage with Pakistan and the leadership of Kashmir to bring about a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The Convener of AJK-chapter of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement issued in Islamabad also appreciated the remarks of General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He said without the resolution of Kashmir dispute there cannot be peace and prosperity in the region. Kashmiris demand their right to self-determination and depriving them this right by India has resulted in massive human rights violations in IIOJK, he said. India must open IIOJK for international media and human rights organizations to assess the situation, as there is no freedom of movement and freedom of expression in the territory, Naqshbandi added.

