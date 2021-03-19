Responsibility rests with India to create enabling environment for dialogue with Pakistan: FM

Islamabad, March 19 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said responsibility rests with India to create an enabling environment for dialogue with Pakistan.

In a statement, today, he said Pakistan will not shy away from dialogue if India reviews its policy and expresses readiness for peaceful solution of all issues including the Kashmir dispute.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi recalled that Prime Minister, Imran Khan, soon after assuming the office had offered to take two steps towards peace if India takes one.

The Foreign Minister said the re-enforcement of ceasefire agreement after talks between the DG Military Operations of both the countries is a positive development.

