Speakers of webinar highlight IIOJK women’s hardships

Brussels, March 19 (KMS): The speakers of a webinar have expressed their empathy and support to the women of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing severe hardships and miseries for a long time.

The webinar titled, “The Half-Widows of Jammu and Kashmir,” was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU).

The political psychologist from Holland, Maryan Lucas, moderated and the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe hosted the conference. She explained the agenda of the event and Ali Raza Syed gave opening remarks.

A prominent lady struggle for the rights of Kashmiri women from Srinagar Assabah Khan, Chair of Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Mulick, Co-founder of Canada-based Student International League of Kashmir (SILK) Khaoula Saddiqi, Member of Kashmir Global Council Surriya Saddiqui, the former minister for social welfare of Azad Kashmir Farzana Yaqub, the Executive Director of Youth Forum of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Maria Iqbal Tarana and other women working for human rights including women rights in different countries were among the speakers of the international conference.

Speaking from Srinagar, Assabah Khan, who is one of the active women struggling for rights of the women in IIOJK, said, many of the Kashmiri women are facing problems in searching their husbands and other relatives abducted by the Indian forces. She also mentioned names of some of the women struggling for release of their beloved ones. She said, about 18,000 Kashmiris have been jailed by the Indian authorities and their mothers are worried about their fate.

It is important to mention that Farooq Ahmed Dar, the husband of Assabah Khan, is among the Kashmiri figures imprisoned by the Indian government.

Speaking on the occasion, former AJK Minister, Farzana Yaqoob said, issue of half widow is a very critical problem in IIOJK. These women don’t know about their husbands that they are alive or dead, she said, adding they cannot marry again and even cannot divide the properties of the husbands because they are still waiting for them. She said that efforts should be made to minimize the pain of the Kashmiris including women.

The Chairperson of Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Mulick, said, women in IIOJK are facing extraordinary challenges. Rape of woman in the territory is being used as weapon of war by the Indian forces. Women of Kashmir, who lost their husbands, brothers and sons, are confronting both social and economic losses, she deplored.

The Co-Founder of SILK, Khaoula Saddiqui said, “We have to use social media for raising the issue of violence against women in IIOJK. We should make maximum awareness about miseries of the Kashmiri women.”

Talking about the issue of half widows in IIOJK, she said, more than 10,000 men have been subjected to custodial disappearance and their wives, mothers and sisters are still waiting for them because they don’t know they are alive or dead.

Member of Kashmir Global Council, Surriya Saddiqui, also called for practical steps to highlight voice against the violence against the Kashmiri women.

The Executive Director of Youth Forum of Azad Kashmir, Maria Iqbal Tarana said, not only women of IIOJK are suffering but women and children living along the Line of Control also among the victims of Indian brutal military attacks on this temporary border dividing the territory of Kashmir. She demanded international investigation into the violence against the Kashmiri women committed by the Indian forces.

Maryan Lucas, the moderator of the online conference, expressed gratitude to the participants.

At the conclusion, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed said, “We shall continue our struggle to raise voice in favour of the rights of the Kashmiri people including rights of the women in the occupied territory.

He promised the Kashmiri women, especially mentioning the name of Assabah Khan that he and his organization will continue to support the Kashmiri women suffering hardships at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

Like this: Like Loading...