Speakers of webinar highlight IIOJK women’s hardships

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Speakers of webinar highlight IIOJK women’s hardships

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Brussels, March 19 (KMS): The speakers of a webinar have expressed their empathy and support to the women of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir facing severe hardships and miseries for a long time.

The webinar titled, “The Half-Widows of Jammu and Kashmir,” was organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU).

The political psychologist from Holland, Maryan Lucas, moderated and the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe hosted the conference. She explained the agenda of the event and Ali Raza Syed gave opening remarks.

A prominent lady struggle for the rights of Kashmiri women from Srinagar Assabah Khan, Chair of Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Mulick, Co-founder of Canada-based Student International League of Kashmir (SILK) Khaoula Saddiqi, Member of Kashmir Global Council Surriya Saddiqui, the former minister for social welfare of Azad Kashmir Farzana Yaqub, the Executive Director of Youth Forum of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Maria Iqbal Tarana and other women working for human rights including women rights in different countries were among the speakers of the international conference.

Speaking from Srinagar, Assabah Khan, who is one of the active women struggling for rights of the women in IIOJK, said, many of the Kashmiri women are facing problems in searching their husbands and other relatives abducted by the Indian forces. She also mentioned names of some of the women struggling for release of their beloved ones. She said, about 18,000 Kashmiris have been jailed by the Indian authorities and their mothers are worried about their fate.

It is important to mention that Farooq Ahmed Dar, the husband of Assabah Khan, is among the Kashmiri figures imprisoned by the Indian government.

Speaking on the occasion, former AJK Minister, Farzana Yaqoob said, issue of half widow is a very critical problem in IIOJK. These women don’t know about their husbands that they are alive or dead, she said, adding they cannot marry again and even cannot divide the properties of the husbands because they are still waiting for them. She said that efforts should be made to minimize the pain of the Kashmiris including women.

The Chairperson of Pakistan Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Mulick, said, women in IIOJK are facing extraordinary challenges. Rape of woman in the territory is being used as weapon of war by the Indian forces. Women of Kashmir, who lost their husbands, brothers and sons, are confronting both social and economic losses, she deplored.

The Co-Founder of SILK, Khaoula Saddiqui said, “We have to use social media for raising the issue of violence against women in IIOJK. We should make maximum awareness about miseries of the Kashmiri women.”

Talking about the issue of half widows in IIOJK, she said, more than 10,000 men have been subjected to custodial disappearance and their wives, mothers and sisters are still waiting for them because they don’t know they are alive or dead.

Member of Kashmir Global Council, Surriya Saddiqui, also called for practical steps to highlight voice against the violence against the Kashmiri women.

The Executive Director of Youth Forum of Azad Kashmir, Maria Iqbal Tarana said, not only women of IIOJK are suffering but women and children living along the Line of Control also among the victims of Indian brutal military attacks on this temporary border dividing the territory of Kashmir. She demanded international investigation into the violence against the Kashmiri women committed by the Indian forces.

Maryan Lucas, the moderator of the online conference, expressed gratitude to the participants.

At the conclusion, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed said, “We shall continue our struggle to raise voice in favour of the rights of the Kashmiri people including rights of the women in the occupied territory.

He promised the Kashmiri women, especially mentioning the name of Assabah Khan that he and his organization will continue to support the Kashmiri women suffering hardships at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.


