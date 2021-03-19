Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK condemned

Jammu, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation (JKPPPF), Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society (JKPPCS), Jammu and Kashmir Sirat Conference (JKSC), and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum for Peace (JKYFP), have condemned the surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory.

JKFM Chairman Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, JKPPPF Chairman Muhammad Hanif Kalis, JKPPCS Chairman Maulana Amir Muhammad Shamsi, JKSC Chairman Maulana Abdul Qayyum Matoo, and JKYFP Chairman, Malik Mohammad Irshad, in a joint statement issued in Jammu said that the Indian Army was consistently targeting Kashmiri youth and killing them in fake encounters and destroying houses with explosives and chemicals materials during cordon and search operations in the territory.

The leaders denounced the recent naked terrorism of Indian troops in Shopian during which two Kashmiri youth were martyred and several houses were destroyed with explosives and chemical powder. They said that this was not the first such incident of state terrorism by India but these kinds of Indian atrocities had been going on for the last 73 years.

They said the Muslim population in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region has been the main target of the Indian troops. Now, Indian state oppression has reached its peak in IIOJK, they deplored.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the international community, world human rights organizations and the OIC to take steps to force India to stop its Hindutva policy and brutalities and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They also welcomed the recent statements of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in which they called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

