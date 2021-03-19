Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK condemned

Picture of the day

India stands exposed before the world for its crimes in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK condemned

Human Rights
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, March 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement (JKFM), Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Peace Foundation (JKPPPF), Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society (JKPPCS), Jammu and Kashmir Sirat Conference (JKSC), and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Forum for Peace (JKYFP), have condemned the surge in Indian state terrorism in the territory.

JKFM Chairman Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, JKPPPF Chairman Muhammad Hanif Kalis, JKPPCS Chairman Maulana Amir Muhammad Shamsi, JKSC Chairman Maulana Abdul Qayyum Matoo, and JKYFP Chairman, Malik Mohammad Irshad, in a joint statement issued in Jammu said that the Indian Army was consistently targeting Kashmiri youth and killing them in fake encounters and destroying houses with explosives and chemicals materials during cordon and search operations in the territory.

The leaders denounced the recent naked terrorism of Indian troops in Shopian during which two Kashmiri youth were martyred and several houses were destroyed with explosives and chemical powder. They said that this was not the first such incident of state terrorism by India but these kinds of Indian atrocities had been going on for the last 73 years.

They said the Muslim population in Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu region has been the main target of the Indian troops. Now, Indian state oppression has reached its peak in IIOJK, they deplored.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the international community, world human rights organizations and the OIC to take steps to force India to stop its Hindutva policy and brutalities and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They also welcomed the recent statements of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in which they called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.


