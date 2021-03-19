Picture of the day

Kashmiri students, families barred by India from visiting Pakistan

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
Top Shia board appeals Indian SC to dismiss Rizvi’s petition

Courts
Kashmir Media Service

Lucknow, March 19 (KMS): The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has appealed to the Indian Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Waseem Rizvi to remove 26 verses of the holy Quran.

The petition was filed by Waseem Rizvi in the top court on March 11 and sought that 26 verses of the Quran be removed, claiming that these “promote terrorism”, triggering a row and strong opposition from various quarters.

An emergency meeting of the Shia board’s executive was held in Lucknow in which it demanded of the government to give exemplary punishments to people like Waseem Rizvi who are disrespectful to any religion or its holy book.

According to AISPLB spokesman, Maulana Yasub Abbas, a decision was taken in the executive meeting to request the Supreme Court to reject the petition to maintain peace in the country.


