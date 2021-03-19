Top Shia board appeals Indian SC to dismiss Rizvi’s petition

Lucknow, March 19 (KMS): The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has appealed to the Indian Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman, Waseem Rizvi to remove 26 verses of the holy Quran.

The petition was filed by Waseem Rizvi in the top court on March 11 and sought that 26 verses of the Quran be removed, claiming that these “promote terrorism”, triggering a row and strong opposition from various quarters.

An emergency meeting of the Shia board’s executive was held in Lucknow in which it demanded of the government to give exemplary punishments to people like Waseem Rizvi who are disrespectful to any religion or its holy book.

According to AISPLB spokesman, Maulana Yasub Abbas, a decision was taken in the executive meeting to request the Supreme Court to reject the petition to maintain peace in the country.

