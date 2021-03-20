5th August 2019 move brought nothing but destruction: Masoodi

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leader of the National Conference and member of the Indian Parliament, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, has said that the Indian government should accept that the August 5, 2019 move was a big mistake, which has achieved nothing except destruction.

Hasnain Masoodi in his address to Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament, said that the unconstitutional decisions of August 5 had pushed the Jammu and Kashmir towards bureaucracy , ended the people-friendly approach and perpetuated the colonial mentality.

He said that New Delhi should give up the politics of bigotry and ego and accept the ground realities in Kashmir. He said, the decisions of August 5, 2019 are unacceptable to Kashmiris and the statistics of the last one and a half years clearly show that the ground situation in Kashmir has worsened.

It is to be mentioned that Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government had on August 5, 2019 abolished the special status of Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory.

