Al-Moosvi remembers Syed Mehdi on his anniversary

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has paid rich tribute to a prominent Kashmiri religious scholar and social activist, Agha Syed Mehdi Al-Moosvi, on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Syed Mehdi was a man of principles and had great knowledge of Islam and history. He worked tirelessly for the downtrodden and the destitute and was their voice, he added.

He said that Anjuman Sharie Shian will hold a prayer session for the departed soul of Agha Syed Mehdi at the central Imambargah in Budgam on Friday.

