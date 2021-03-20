BJP has sown seeds of hatred in India: EU HR chief

Picture of the day

As per UNICEF estimates, each year, at least 1.5 million girls under 18 get married in India making it home to the largest number of child brides in the world

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

BJP has sown seeds of hatred in India: EU HR chief

BJP has sown seeds of hatred in India, says EU HR chiefBrussels, March 20 (KMS): The Chairperson of European Union Parliament’s committee on human rights, Marie Arena has said that the EU must talk about human rights in India before establishing broader economic ties with it in the form of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Marie Arena, briefing a joint meeting of the European Parliament Commission and the European External Action Service, sharply criticised India’s human rights record. She said, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sown the seeds of hatred in the Indian society and arrested opponents on a large scale.

Marie Arena also took to Twitter to highlight the human rights violations, saying that situation is deteriorating in India. “Freedom-killing laws are passed to limit the work of civil society and to exclude minorities from Indian society,” she wrote.

“The EU must demand that India respects its human rights obligations, which must be a pre-condition for strengthening of economic relations, but also the release of prisoners of conscience, defenders as well as the cancellation of freedom-killing laws,” she said.

“India must release all political prisoners and respect basic human rights,” she said, adding that there should be a local human rights dialogue at the EU-India Summit in Porto, Portugal, in May, which is an integral part of last year’s Strategic Partnership Agreement.

FTA’s terms include human rights and the United Nations has published two reports on human rights violations in Kashmir. Amnesty International and other organisations have reiterated their demands for the protection of minorities in India. All these questions must be answered before the May summit in Portugal, Arena said.


