HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Concern expressed over detainees’ plight in jails

Kashmir Media Service

India tries to exclude Kashmir issue from UNSC agenda: PeH - Daily TimesMuzaffarabad, March 20 (KMS): The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the Indian government had arrested thousands of Kashmiris including children, young, women and elderly citizens and lodged them in prisons.

He said that the detainees also included Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz Muhammad Rafique Ganai, Showkat Hakeem, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmed Gojri, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Feroz Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Wani, Aadil Ahmed Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Zahoor Ahmed Parray, Sohail Ahmed Parray, Rameez Ahmed, Mohammad Ashaq Khawaja, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Bashir Qureshi, Hina Bashir, Ansha Jan, Naseem Akhtar, Muhammad Ashraf Khan and Zahid Ahmed Butt.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said appealed the United Nations to put pressure on the Indian government to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that the world powers should play their role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute. Sustainable peace in South Asia is impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and will of the Kashmiri people, he added.


