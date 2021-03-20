Concern expressed over detainees’ plight in jails

Muzaffarabad, March 20 (KMS): The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, has expressed concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

Uzair Ahmed Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad said that the Indian government had arrested thousands of Kashmiris including children, young, women and elderly citizens and lodged them in prisons.

He said that the detainees also included Hurriyat leaders, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz Muhammad Rafique Ganai, Showkat Hakeem, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Merajuddin Nanda, Waheed Ahmed Gojri, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Feroz Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Wani, Aadil Ahmed Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Zahoor Ahmed Parray, Sohail Ahmed Parray, Rameez Ahmed, Mohammad Ashaq Khawaja, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Bashir Qureshi, Hina Bashir, Ansha Jan, Naseem Akhtar, Muhammad Ashraf Khan and Zahid Ahmed Butt.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said appealed the United Nations to put pressure on the Indian government to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He said that the world powers should play their role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute. Sustainable peace in South Asia is impossible without settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and will of the Kashmiri people, he added.

