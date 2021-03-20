Delhi court issues summons against Bilquies in false case

New Delhi, March 20 (KMS): A Delhi court has taken cognizance of a fresh supplementary charge-sheet filed against Dr Bilquis Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in false case registered 18 years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmendra Rana of the Patiala House Court, issued summons against Dr Bilquis Shah in a false money laundering case filed in 2005.

In the charge sheet filed by ED’s special public prosecutors N.K. Matta and Rajeev Awasthi, the probe agency said that Dr Bilquis Shah, along with Shabbir Shah had received Rs 2.08 crore from Aslam Wani.

It said the claim was based on Wani’s disclosure in the case, where he admitted that “all amounts were in cash and were handed over to Shabbir Ahmed Shah and on three occasions to Dr Bilquis Shah”.

