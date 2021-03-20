India using cheap tactics against Hurriyat leaders: APHC

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India is using cheap tactics to force the Hurriyat leaders and activists to surrender their just cause of freedom from the Indian yoke.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the Modi government was using its judiciary and investigating agencies to harass and intimidate the Hurriyat leaders and their families. He said that on one hand, Indian courts were illegally summoning the people associated with the freedom movement while on the other, Indian National Investigation Agency was confiscating the property of the pro-freedom people. He maintained that such repressive measures cannot subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

A Delhi court has summoned Dr Bilquis Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a fresh supplementary charge-sheet filed by India’s Enforcement Directorate in a false case registered 18 years ago. Additional Sessions Judge, Dharmendra Rana of the Patiala House Court, issued summons against Dr Bilquis Shah in the false money laundering case filed in 2005.

On the other hand, thousands of people staged protest demonstrations in Kargil, Saliskote, Drass, Khandi, Shakar and other areas of Ladakh against the RSS pawn Waseem Rizvi over his sacrilegious act. The protesters burnt the photographs of Rizvi and demanded his immediate arrest. Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Indian Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to his brother, Agha Syed Mehdi Al-Moosvi on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary. He said a condolence reference will be held in Budgam on 26th March on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Agha Mehdi.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in a statement in Srinagar said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for peace and prosperity in South Asia. He urged India to give up its intransigence on Kashmir and respond positively to the dialogue offer of Pakistan to settle the dispute for ensuring durable peace in the region.

In Brussels, the chairperson of the European Union Parliament’s committee on human rights, Marie Arena, has said that the EU must talk about human rights in India before establishing broader economic ties with India in the form of the Free Trade Agreement. Briefing a joint meeting of the European Parliament Commission and the European External Action Service, she sharply criticised India’s human rights record and said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sown the seeds of hatred in the Indian society and arrested opponents on a large scale. Marie Arena maintained that FTA’s terms include human rights and the United Nations has published two reports on human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

