Pakistan condemns stepped up Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 20 (KMS): Pakistan has condemned the stepped up Indian state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir calling for immediate and transparent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that during the last week, the Indian occupying forces have martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian, Bijbehra and Sopore areas of IIOJK.

“In the year 2021 alone, the Indian occupying forces have martyred fourteen innocent Kashmiris in “fake” encounters and staged “cordon and search” operations. The unabated extrajudicial killings of Kashmiris are a clear violation of humanitarian norms and fundamental precepts of international law,” he added.

He called upon the International community to urge India to stop the egregious human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), halt and reverse the demographic changes made since 5 August 2019, and take measures for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Directors General Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. Reviewing the situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and all other sectors, the two sides agreed to strictly observe all agreements, understanding and ceasefire,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He said, Pakistan has consistently underscored the need for implementation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit for maintenance of peace along the Line of Control and for saving the precious lives of innocent Kashmiris. “The recent development is very much in line with Pakistan’s consistent position. The prime objective of the understanding is to save Kashmiri lives and alleviate the suffering of the Kashmiris living along the LOC. We hope that India will observe the 2003 ceasefire in accordance with the bilateral understanding and established humanitarian norms and international law,” he added.

As for the Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has always underscored the need for a meaningful dialogue and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes with India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that the current situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is neither tenable nor acceptable and New Delhi needs to take corrective measures in IIOJK to move forward.

Responding to a query, he said, we have seen the letter by the Chairman of the United States Committee on Foreign Relations Robert Menendez addressed to the US Secretary of Defense urging him to raise democracy and human rights concerns during his upcoming visit to India. “The Chairman has specifically highlighted the “deteriorating situation of democracy in India”, “anti-Muslim sentiments”, “suppression of political dialogue and arrest of political opponents following the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir”.”

“The letter is indeed a continuation of the international community’s expression of concerns on serious human rights situation in India and IIOJK.”

“We believe that the international community, including the United States, must urge India to stop its consistent and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and take genuine steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions. We have seen the statement by the Indian Foreign Secretary. Such statements are not helpful in resolution of the disputes which are a hurdle in the way of peace and stability in the region,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri added.

The spokesman said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and the core issue between India and Pakistan. Pakistan has always underscored the need for a meaningful dialogue and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes with India. Our desire for regional peace was clearly spelled out by Prime Minister Imran Kahn when he stated that “if India takes one step towards peace, Pakistan will take two.”

In his recent address at the inaugural session of the “Islamabad Security Dialogue”, Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again reiterated his desire for peace and resolution of all outstanding issues, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through dialogue, the foreign office spokesperson pointed out.

“The Prime Minister also stated that it is India, which, through its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, has vitiated the environment. The onus is, therefore, on India to create the enabling environment necessary for a meaningful engagement,” he added.

Reciprocating a query, he said Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir is consistent. “We continue to call for a just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of the Kashmiri people and numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on the matter. “We condemn the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5th August 2019 as we believe that these are aimed at further disempowering the Kashmiris people and perpetuating the illegal Indian occupation. The demographic changes made in IIOJK since 5 August 2019 are a clear violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, particularly 4th Geneva Convention. As for what solution does Pakistan propose for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the solution is unambiguously provided in the relevant UNSC resolutions that call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices. Pakistan has consistently maintained that the dispute needs to be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions,” he added.

